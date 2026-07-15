Paratroopers of 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade smash Russian MLRS in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade destroyed a multiple launch rocket system belonging to the Russian occupying forces in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, strike drone operators from the brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces detected the enemy MLRS and carried out a precision strike, destroying the target.

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The troops also note that the destruction of such equipment significantly limits the enemy’s fire capabilities in this sector of the front and prevents the use of rocket artillery to shell Defence Forces positions and frontline settlements.

The paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade published footage of the combat operation on social media.

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