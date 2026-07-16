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Why are people fuming over Fedorov and Kim? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the appointments in Serhii Koretskyi’s new Cabinet, Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, the Defence Ministry’s conflict with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and a peaceful rally by Ukrainians.

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Background

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his dismissal.

Read more: Fedorov will remain on my team. His exact role will be announced later, - Zelenskyy

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Syrskyi Oleksandr (659) Mykhailo Fedorov (345) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (89) Vitaliy Kym (112)
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