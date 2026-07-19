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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in Kharkiv direction
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Pilots from 58th Airborne Brigade blew up saltpetre depot along with Russian infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade dealt a powerful blow to a concentration of Russian infantry in the Kharkiv sector by blowing up a warehouse containing saltpetre.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance revealed that the occupiers were moving personnel across the state border and using the buildings of an agricultural enterprise near the village of Veterinarne to build up their forces and advance further south.

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Ukrainian pilots struck the saltpetre depot with an FPV drone, causing a massive explosion. According to preliminary data, up to a platoon of Russian soldiers were near the depot at the time of the explosion. The exact enemy casualties are being clarified.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces struck 83 energy facilities in Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories as part of Operation ’Crimean Circuit Breaker’. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12198) elimination (7633) 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (59) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3728) drones (4951) Kharkiv region (1831) Kharkivskyy district (605) Veterynarne (5)
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