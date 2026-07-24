Defence forces have struck key Russian military facility in Kirov, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a factory in Kirov that supplies components for Russian aviation and missile systems, and have also carried out a strike on an oil facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Our Ukrainian Defence Forces today struck one of the key military factories in Kirov, Russia," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the plant supplies components for the occupier’s aviation and missile equipment, which is used, in particular, in massive strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

"Thank you to our soldiers for their precision! Our response is entirely justified," the president emphasised.

An oil facility and Russian army logistics hub were struck

According to the head of state, Ukraine’s long-range capabilities continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy.

"Our long-range strikes have been successful, hitting an oil facility at a distance of almost 1,350 kilometres. There were other strikes as well," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasised that a systematic operation is underway to destroy Russian logistics networks, which supply the occupying forces with components for drones, navigation equipment and other gear.

Zelenskyy thanked the Defence Forces

The President expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian military, intelligence services and the Security Service of Ukraine, who are involved in carrying out such operations.

"Thank you to all units of our army, the intelligence services and the Security Service of Ukraine involved in achieving these results. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Kirov, Russia: the ’Aviatek’ factory was likely targeted. VIDEO+PHOTOS