Border guards from PRIME unit destroyed two Russian ’Harpyia-A1’ UAVs using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO
Drone operators from the PRIME unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment intercepted and destroyed two Russian ‘Harpyia-A1’ kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptor drones, developed by the ‘Wild Hornets’ team, to engage aerial targets during an enemy attack in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.
As a result of precise interceptions, both Russian drones were destroyed in mid-air before they could reach their targets.
The video was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.
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