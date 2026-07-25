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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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Border guards from PRIME unit destroyed two Russian ’Harpyia-A1’ UAVs using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the PRIME unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment intercepted and destroyed two Russian ‘Harpyia-A1’ kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptor drones, developed by the ‘Wild Hornets’ team, to engage aerial targets during an enemy attack in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

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As a result of precise interceptions, both Russian drones were destroyed in mid-air before they could reach their targets.

The video was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards in south have destroyed occupiers’ logistics: artillery pieces, vehicles and electronic warfare antennas have been destroyed. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12173) border guard (324) elimination (7673) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3757) drones (4995) Wild Hornets (220) interceptor (110)
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