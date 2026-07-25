Russian soldier whinges and shows aftermath of Ukrainian drone strike on dugout: "I’ll try to dig out big one now, but I don’t know". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier filming the aftermath of a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone on the occupiers’ dugout.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the Russian soldier pointing out at least two killed accomplices, as well as locating a soldier with the call sign ‘Bolshoy’ and whingeing that he will try to dig him out from under the rubble.
"Here, most likely, is ‘Bolshoy’, military intelligence. I don’t know ‘Bolshoy’… I’ll try to dig him out now, but I don’t know," whines the Russian soldier beside the body of his comrade.
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