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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Russian soldier whinges and shows aftermath of Ukrainian drone strike on dugout: "I’ll try to dig out big one now, but I don’t know". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier filming the aftermath of a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone on the occupiers’ dugout.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the Russian soldier pointing out at least two killed accomplices, as well as locating a soldier with the call sign ‘Bolshoy’ and whingeing that he will try to dig him out from under the rubble.

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"Here, most likely, is ‘Bolshoy’, military intelligence. I don’t know ‘Bolshoy’… I’ll try to dig him out now, but I don’t know," whines the Russian soldier beside the body of his comrade.

Watch more: Fighters from 6th Special Operations Forces (Rangers) stormed and captured an enemy facility, eliminating occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12173) elimination (7673) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3757) drones (4995)
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