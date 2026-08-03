Magura maritime drones equipped with FPV struck two Russian radar installations in Crimea, – DIU. VIDEO

Group 13, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, carried out an operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea at the end of July.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate’s Telegram channel.

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Using the latest Magura maritime platforms, equipped with FPV drones, a command vehicle from the ‘Podlyot’ radar complex and the ‘Parol-4’ radar identification system were struck.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the use of naval platforms as carriers for FPV drones has, for the first time, made it possible to effectively strike the occupiers’ land-based targets from the sea.

"From now on, our ‘Maguras’ pose a threat to the Russian occupiers on land as well – this marks a fundamental shift in the nature of the conflict. Overall, our operations during the war with the Russian aggressor confirm that the invaders in Crimea will have no place in the waters, in the skies over the Black Sea, or on Crimean soil. Crimea is Ukraine," emphasised the commander of "Group 13", whose call sign is Thirteen.

During the war with Russia, the aggressor state, operators from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s Main Intelligence Directorate special unit "Group 13" destroyed nine and damaged five Russian ships at sea, destroyed three enemy helicopters and damaged another, as well as destroying two fighter jets belonging to the occupiers’ Russian Black Sea Fleet.

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