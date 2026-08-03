Budanov’s antagonist and Yermak’s acquaintance: Who is Poklad, and why is he heading SSU? | Uncensored. VIDEO

Oleksandr Poklad has been appointed acting head of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine). He is a major general, a Hero of Ukraine, and an experienced counterintelligence officer linked to high-profile special operations.

At the same time, his biography includes work as an aide to MPs from the Party of Regions, ties to Dmytro Firtash’s inner circle and mentions in the case concerning pressure on NABU and SAPO.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the career of the SSU’s new chief, his relationships with Zelenskyy, Yermak and Budanov, and considers why Poklad’s permanent appointment could intensify the power struggle within Ukraine’s security establishment.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Klymenko is leading candidate for position of defense minister, there are no votes in favor of appointing Poklad as head of SSU, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk