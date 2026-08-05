13 power substations in TOT were struck by USF within 48 hours, – Madyar. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces continue to strike energy infrastructure in the occupied territories. Between 4 and 5 August, 13 targets were attacked.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In total, as part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, 201 ruscists' energy hubs in the temporarily occupied territories were struck between 1 July and 5 August.

What was targeted?