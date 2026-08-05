13 power substations in TOT were struck by USF within 48 hours, – Madyar. VIDEO
Unmanned systems forces continue to strike energy infrastructure in the occupied territories. Between 4 and 5 August, 13 targets were attacked.
This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.
Details
In total, as part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, 201 ruscists' energy hubs in the temporarily occupied territories were struck between 1 July and 5 August.
What was targeted?
- The 750 kV "Pivdennodonbaska" substation, located in Kremenivka, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- The 330 kV "Myrna" substation, in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- The 150 kV substation at the Botievska Wind Farm, in Prymorskyi Posad, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Brigade "Madyar's Birds";
- 150 kV ‘Melitopol’ substation, Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 427th USF Separate Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 150 kV ‘Azovsilmash’ substation, Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 412th USF Separate Brigade ‘Nemesis’;
- 150 kV "Yakymivka-Transitna" traction substation, Yakymivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 427th USF Separate Brigade "Rarog";
- 150 kV ‘Tymofiivka’ substation, Tymofiivka, Kherson Oblast, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’, 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar's Birds’;
- 110 kV ‘Topolyne’ substation, Topolyne, Donetsk Oblast, 1 USF Operational Centre;
- 110 kV ‘Misto-11’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 1 USF Operational Centre;
- 110 kV ‘NS-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 1 USF Operational Centre;
- Power substation at the Zuivska Thermal Power Station, Zuhres settlement, Donetsk Oblast, 4th Battalion, 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar' Birds";
- Power substation, Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, 20th USF Separate Brigade "K-2";
- "Natashyne" gas distribution station, Natashyne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar’s Birds".
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