Ukrainian Armor vehicles twice saved life of 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade deputy commander Hrebennikov. VIDEO

Armored vehicles manufactured by Ukrainian Armor twice saved the life of Colonel Viacheslav Hrebennikov, deputy commander of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

This was reported on Ukrainian Armor’s Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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The serviceman knows from personal experience what it is like to be inside an armored capsule while the vehicle is under fire.

"In Soledar, the Varta saved my life by withstanding heavy machine-gun fire, while in Chasiv Yar, the Novator withstood an FPV drone strike while I was inside. Both times, the vehicles drove out of the strike zone on run-flat tires," the colonel said.

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According to the serviceman, the Ford-based armored vehicle is a versatile platform that is easy to repair, with the necessary spare parts readily available. If necessary, repairs can even be carried out independently.

Watch the video to learn more about the vehicles that have repeatedly proven their reliability in combat and saved the lives of many Ukrainian defenders.

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