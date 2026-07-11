"Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles" calls on leadership of SSU and OGPU to be objective

Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Ltd has published its official position on the events surrounding the company and refutes the statements made by the SSU and the OGPU.

The statement was published on the company’s Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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About the company

"Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Ltd" is the most reliable supplier to the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Our company is not just another foreign front organisation through which hundreds of millions of state funds have disappeared. Over the years of repelling Russian aggression, the company has supplied hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, tens of thousands of missiles, drones and air-dropped munitions, as well as hundreds of armoured vehicles, mortars and other equipment. "On 9 July, SSU officers carried out an attack and inflicted bodily harm on the company’s Deputy Director-General, Maksym Polivianyi, who has conscientiously fulfilled his duties in supplying weapons to our defenders all these years," the post states.

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Supplies to the Defence Forces

Between 2022 and 2026, Ukrainian Armoured Technology Ltd supplied the Defence Forces with around 100,000 single-use grenade launchers, of which around 30,000 were RPG-75M grenade launchers manufactured by the Czech company ‘Zeveta’. During this period, the company received NOT A SINGLE complaint regarding the quality of the RPG-75M grenade launchers. European governments supplied grenade launchers from this manufacturer as military aid. Using these weapons, our soldiers have eliminated thousands of occupiers and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

In February 2026, the Defence Procurement Agency launched another procurement procedure for single-use anti-tank grenade launchers. As this weaponry is not manufactured in Ukraine, the company submitted proposals from THREE different manufacturers from NATO countries (confirmation provided). More than a dozen other Ukrainian and foreign suppliers took part in the negotiation procedure, offering a variety of grenade launchers. Following an analysis of price and technical specifications, the "Defence Procurement Agency" agreed the product range with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a contract with "Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles" Ltd for the supply of RPG-75M grenade launchers manufactured in 2024.

Having received an advance payment, the company organised the delivery of the goods in record time.

During the delivery of the first batch of goods in May this year, the SSU forced the Logistics Forces Command and the ‘Defence Procurement Agency’ to refuse to accept the goods – contrary to the terms of the government contract. Instead of commencing acceptance of the goods in terms of quantity and quality, the grenade launchers were taken into temporary storage.

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"Without accepting the goods onto the books and without allowing representatives of our company to be present at the handover, representatives of the military unit and the SSU began to open the sealed crates and, according to them, discovered markings indicating different years of manufacture on the grenade launchers.

"The products were delivered from the manufacturing plant in sealed containers under a military escort to a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit. Representatives of our company had no physical access to the products," the company emphasised.

The manufacturer, Zeveta (Czech Republic) – a NATO-certified plant – has confirmed that the grenade launchers supplied were manufactured in 2024 and has provided all the necessary documentation to the DPA and law enforcement agencies. The manufacturer has officially clarified the production process and confirmed that it is permissible to use certain metal components from previous years’ production when combined with brand-new pyrotechnic components. An extract from the statement is attached.

It is also noted that, throughout the entire "investigation", the SSU has not sent any requests to the Czech law enforcement authorities or to the manufacturer. This indicates a reluctance to establish the objective facts.

The government contract with "DPA" sets out a clear product acceptance process: in the event of any suspicions or concerns regarding quality, a procedure for handling complaints and warranty claims is in place. Supply relationships are governed exclusively by commercial law and do not fall within the remit of the SSU.

Intimidation and pressure on the company

The company emphasised that the SSU's official statements bear no relation whatsoever to the actual circumstances of the case.

"We believe that the case has been fabricated. Just like the high-profile attack on a senior manager at our company, these actions are intended to intimidate and put pressure on our company.

Given the critical situation on certain sections of the front line, we call on the leadership of the SSU and the OGPU to act objectively.

"We urge the Armed Forces of Ukraine to urgently formalise the acceptance of the products in accordance with the existing procedure. And to deliver the grenade launchers to the front line – or, in the event of a genuine complaint, to allow the manufacturer to rectify the defects and then deliver fully functional products to our defenders. As required by law," the statement adds.





What led up to it

It was previously reported that Security Service officers brutally beat the first deputy director of Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Ltd at his own home, resulting in numerous injuries, a concussion and hospitalisation.