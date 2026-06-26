War experience – competitive advantage: how Ukraine’s role in defence industry is changing

Drone Industry

On 21 June, ‘Eurosatory 2026’, one of the largest defence technology exhibitions, came to a close in Paris.

The NAUDI joint stand showcased developments from 12 Ukrainian companies in the defence industry.

Unmanned aerial systems, robotic systems, air defence systems, artillery munitions and counter-UAV measures – visitors had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with all of these.

Products from Ukrainian manufacturers attracted particular interest, as they are based on combat experience and have proven their effectiveness in wartime conditions.

Censor.NET spoke to Serhii Honcharov, Executive Director of the National Association of the Defence Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), who discussed the highlights of this year’s exhibition and the main changes in the products on display at ‘Eurosatory 2026’.

"Everyone understands that Ukraine today has something to offer on the global arms market. The more astute players are stepping up cooperation to be part of what we can offer collectively by combining our technological solutions. That is precisely why cooperation is developing, thanks to us being perceived as equals," emphasised the NAUDI Executive Director.

The NAUDI stand was visited by representatives of government bodies, military command, international think tanks and leading defence companies from various countries around the world. Among the guests at the Ukrainian exhibition were representatives of the French Ministry of Defence, the Supreme Command of the Romanian Armed Forces at NATO Headquarters in Europe, the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force, the Japanese defence association SBDJ, the French think tank Synopia, as well as a number of European and American defence companies.

According to Honcharov, this exhibition stood out from others due to the exceptionally large number of Ukrainian companies present. Over 80 Ukrainian companies were represented at various stands.

An important aspect of the exhibition was the announcement and signing of agreements on joint projects.

At Eurosatory 2026, ‘Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles’ signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Czech company AviaNera Technologies. The collaboration involves the development of power units for Ukrainian missile and unmanned systems, as well as the prospect of localising technologies and establishing joint production projects.

NAUDI and the Spanish company Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) signed a cooperation agreement, opening up new opportunities for the joint development of high-precision weapons, the advancement of engineering projects and the strengthening of technological collaboration between Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers.

The NAUDI stand was also visited by representatives of NATO’s military leadership. Discussions were held with Japanese colleagues on the potential for implementing joint defence projects.

Negotiations also took place with the American company BEC Defence regarding cooperation in the field of armoured vehicles and unmanned ground platforms, as well as with representatives of the Finnish company Patria regarding the implementation of new joint projects.

France is also seeking to strengthen defence cooperation with Ukraine.

"Up until 2025, French companies viewed Ukraine primarily as a market where they could sell something. By 2025, this had evolved into an initiative along the lines of ‘Let’s do something together’. 2026 saw the signing of specific agreements, particularly in the field of UGVs," said the executive director of NAUDI.

The development of joint projects and subsequent joint production is a trend for 2025–2026.

Read more: NAUDI Chairman: "Germany stands to gain significantly from joint programmes with Ukrainian defence sector"

Ukrainian "Bulava"

Deviro, a manufacturer of strike and reconnaissance drones, presented updates to its "Leleka" and "Bulava" drones at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition in Paris.

The "Bulava" was first unveiled at the Eurosatory exhibition in 2024. The updated Bulava M2V now has an increased range, the result of comprehensive work on aerodynamics, the power system, the airframe design and a number of engineering solutions.

"As a result, we have managed to extend the operational range to over 130 km, increase flight duration and boost the payload to 5 kg.

The larger Bulava represents another step in the development of the system and confirms that the Deviro team is constantly working to improve its solutions. Our task is not simply to create new technologies, but to provide the military with tools that meet the current challenges of modern warfare and ensure a real advantage on the battlefield," Deviro stated.

Vadym Bartkov, Marketing Director at Deviro, explained that foreign colleagues at the exhibition were primarily interested in products with a proven track record of successful combat use.

"There is a very high level of interest from partner countries. However, we recognise that the issue of exporting products and technologies to enable the manufacture of such products within Europe remains unresolved.

This year, we saw a very, very large number of Ukrainian-made unmanned systems and complexes. Compared to the previous Eurosatory-2024, Ukrainian manufacturers have become far superior, more professional and stronger. I am very pleased that Ukraine has matured within the drone industry. It is now number one in combat applications; no other country can match Ukraine in this regard.

Yes, we lack a systematic, comprehensive approach, and there are obstacles in the form of regulations on the export of products and technologies, but we can still see that we have our strengths; however, there is much that needs to be improved to match the level of our European partners."

Read more: Ukraine and Azerbaijan have great prospects for joint production in defence industry, — Aliyev

"Oko Kamera"

Eurosatory 2026 marked the debut exhibition for the Ukrainian defence tech company "Oko Kamera", which has been developing and manufacturing ultra-sensitive thermal imaging cameras for unmanned systems – including UAVs, UGVs, turrets and visual navigation systems – since 2022.

"We brought to Paris the Oko Core range of thermal imaging cameras, which we produce in series and which have been in use on the front line for several years now, as well as our new product – the Oko Pro range, launched in early June. It is currently available for pre-order," said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Denys Nikolaienko.

According to him, the use of the products in combat conditions gives them an edge over foreign companies.

"First and foremost, it’s product validation. As our thermal imaging cameras have been carrying out combat missions for several years now, we are 100 per cent confident in their effectiveness. But the most important thing is the speed of delivery. The average delivery time for a batch of thermal imaging cameras in Europe is six months. Thanks to steady demand, we have optimised our supply chains and production in such a way that we can fulfil large orders much faster than other European manufacturers.

The new Oko Pro range of thermal imaging cameras is optimised for unmanned and robotic systems based on computer vision algorithms.

"These include, in particular, visual navigation modules, anti-FPV turrets and counter-UAS systems. A key feature is built-in video processing and ultra-low latency (less than 17 ms at a frame rate of 60 Hz or less than 34 ms at 30 Hz). These parameters ensure maximum response speed for automated systems, enabling effective target detection and engagement.





"At Eurosatory, the response to the new product range was very positive; we received enquiries regarding testing and purchases from both Ukrainian and foreign companies. We also presented our product roadmap and have already received the first pre-orders for products we plan to launch this year," added Nikolaenko.

The value of the Ukrainian defence industry

European companies have begun to recognise more clearly the value of Ukrainian defence enterprises.

"We are not just a spot on the map where they can sell their own products. We are a technological player in the market for modern weapon systems, which can be useful for the development of their products and for expanding their geographical reach through modernisation and product improvement.

And by gaining the most valuable thing we have – experience," explained Honcharov.

It is precisely this combat experience that is arguably one of the key advantages for Ukrainian manufacturers.

"Our unquestionable advantage is direct communication with end-users and involving these end-users, through their expert opinion, in the development of a particular product," he added.

Read more: Agreement between ’Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles’ and MBDA sets unique precedent, - NAUDI

The Ukrainian defence industry is becoming a fully-fledged partner for European manufacturers

At the previous exhibition in 2024, Ukraine impressed with the range of new products on display. "There was widespread enthusiasm for unmanned technologies. Whereas previously these had been niche projects – highly sophisticated and extremely expensive – the Ukrainians demonstrated that unmanned technologies can be effective on the battlefield in a different format: FPV, bombers, low-cost reconnaissance drones and interceptors," recalls Serhii Honcharov.

At the time, partner countries expressed a desire for Ukrainian specialists to come to their countries, set up production facilities and pay taxes there, thereby developing their strategic industries.

At the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, it became clear that the situation had changed and Ukrainian manufacturers were no longer viewed as merely an innovative and technological resource, but as full partners.

"When we were briefing our partners on production volumes and our product range, we quite often heard them say: ‘Wow, once the war is over, you’ll be formidable competitors’," said Serhii Honcharov.

According to him, everyone is a competitor in the defence industry market, but it is important not to ‘retreat into a shell’ under the pretext of protecting either critical technologies or the domestic market. "I cannot recall any instances where such slogans have yielded effective results. Usually, this leads to a worsening of the situation, a loss of momentum, a loss of markets and a reduction in defence capability," concluded Honcharov.

The Eurosatory 2026 exhibition provided further confirmation that the Ukrainian defence industry is confidently integrating into the global market – from combat experience to innovative developments and international partnerships.

Today, the Ukrainian defence industry is not only a response to the challenges of war, but also a source of unique technological solutions, which are being scrutinised with increasing interest by the world’s leading arms manufacturers.

See more: NAUDI showcases latest developments and outlines future of Ukraine’s defense industry at Gunsmith Day event. PHOTOS