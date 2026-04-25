Ukraine and Azerbaijan have great prospects for joint production in defence industry, — Aliyev

Both Azerbaijan and Ukraine are developing their defense industries, and there are excellent opportunities for joint production.

This was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, which cites NV.

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Cooperation in the defense-industrial complex

"We exchanged views on military-technical cooperation, and there are also very promising prospects in this area. Both Azerbaijan and Ukraine are developing their defense industries, and there are excellent opportunities for joint production—in general, for joint production in the industrial sector," the President of Azerbaijan noted.

Read more: Ukraine’s future economy isn’t just about agriculture, we have 30 leading defense companies, - Zelenskyy

Political context

Aliyev emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is based on a strong political foundation.

"Azerbaijan and Ukraine mutually support and will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in all international organizations," he noted.

What led up to

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Azerbaijan had signed six cooperation agreements