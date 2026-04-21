Ukraine’s future economy isn’t just about agriculture, we have 30 leading defense companies, - Zelenskyy
Ukraine has built a strong defense industry, which will become an integral part of the country's economy in the future.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during an interview for a telethon, according to Censor.NET.
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"Today, there are 200 very strong Ukrainian defense companies, and 30 of them are among the world’s best. Drones, artillery, armored vehicles, very cool demining drones, and UGVs," the statement reads.
According to Zelenskyy, when it comes to G2G (government-to-government) security partnerships, this is the first framework agreement; subsequently, companies enter the country based on it and conduct negotiations.
"If I negotiate a deal worth one billion dollars, we’ll collect taxes on that one billion. The companies are chosen by the customer and the private sector. Let them compete: competition is normal," he explained.
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine’s future economy is not limited to agriculture.
"We have built a strong defense industry. ‘Made in Ukraine’ is a valuable brand today. I constantly stress to representatives of the private sector: the price of this product is not just money and technology, but also the lives of the people who used our equipment," he concluded.
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