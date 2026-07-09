Pressure on defense companies continues: Butusov comments on developments around Ukrainian Armor

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the Khartiia 2nd National Guard Corps, said that security agencies were putting pressure on Ukrainian defense companies.

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET quotes.

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Law enforcement officers carried out a "racketeering-style shakedown" of Vyriy

According to him, the day before yesterday law enforcement officers carried out a "racketeering-style shakedown" of Vyriy, and today similar actions were taken by the Security Service of Ukraine against Ukrainian Armor.

Butusov emphasized that Ukrainian Armor has contracts with a number of leading defense corporations, including MBDA, and also cooperates with the defense ministries of several European Union countries.

He suggested that such actions may be linked to expectations over the distribution of about 40 billion euros in EU loan funds intended for defense procurement.

"As I understand it, law enforcement officers have started taking orders to eliminate competitors in state tenders," Butusov said.

At the same time, according to him, the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) leadership is currently not commenting on the situation.

"For some reason, the SSU leaders are not commenting on or saying anything about this attack; they have hidden somewhere," Butusov wrote.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Security Service officers brutally beat the first deputy director of Ukrainian Armor LLC in his own home, causing numerous injuries, a concussion and hospitalization.

Read more: Businesses that fund bringing in of foreign volunteers should be required to set same number of places for reserving Ukrainian men, - Butusov