Varta 2 armored vehicle gets baptism of fire with Azov unit

Azov conducted a full-fledged combat test of the Varta 2 armored vehicle and confirmed its effectiveness directly in frontline combat conditions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a message by the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The unit noted that the armored vehicle has already been used while carrying out combat missions in various types of terrain, including under conditions of active use of attack drones by the enemy. Based on the results of its operation, the military gave a positive assessment of both the vehicle’s protective and technical characteristics.

"The vehicle has all the qualities necessary to perform combat missions in any terrain, including under conditions of intensive enemy drone activity," the unit said.

See more: Occupiers’ FPV drone attacked civilian car in Izium district: two wounded. PHOTOS

Protection against FPV drones and combat use experience

Azov fighters cite a specific example of using the Varta 2 during a combat mission. According to a serviceman with the call sign "Prut" from the brigade’s 6th battalion, the armored vehicle withstood a direct hit from an enemy FPV drone.

"During the execution of a combat mission, there was an FPV drone hit. Neither the armor nor the glass was penetrated. All the guys returned alive and unharmed," the soldier said.

He also stressed that the technical characteristics of the Varta 2 allow the vehicle to be used for a wide range of combat tasks, from transporting personnel to operating in areas with an elevated aerial threat.

The unit noted that a detailed review of the armored vehicle and its capabilities was prepared by Azov fighters themselves based on real combat experience.

Earlier, we reported that Russian General Akhmedov was removed from his post after a failed Russian assault on Dobropillia. This was reported by the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov.

Watch more: 429th Achilles Brigade fighters hit occupiers’ Borisoglebsk-2 EW system. VIDEO