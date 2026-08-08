DIU special forces rained down hell on occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy infantry, artillery and logistics have been destroyed. VIDEO

Special forces from the Defence Intelligence(DIU) have made life hell for the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the brilliant operation

"Heart-warming footage of excellence – special forces from the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence are destroying Russian infantry, enemy artillery, vehicles, drones and the occupiers’ logistics facilities," the statement reads.

Watch more: "Pantsir-S1" air defence system and Russian military crane have been destroyed in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO

"Watch the video to see the invaders crawling on their knees and regretting their involvement in the criminal war against Ukraine for the last time, as well as other spectacular episodes of the reconnaissance units’ combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector over the past two weeks. The armed struggle continues!" the Defence Intelligence added.