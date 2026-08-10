From life in cellar to 65 days on front line: soldier from 21st Brigade recounts his journey in army. VIDEO

From living in a cellar and a dugout to a combat position that he had to hold on his own for a month – a soldier from the 21st Brigade spoke about his path to the army and his experiences on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, citing the ‘Butusov Plus’ channel, prior to mobilisation, the soldier lived in difficult conditions, scraping by on odd jobs and working as a porter. After completing his basic military training, he set off on a combat mission.

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According to the soldier, during his training he was taught how to handle weapons, set up and camouflage positions, hide from drones and administer first aid.

The soldier spent around two months at his combat post, the first of which he spent alone. Later, a comrade with the call sign ‘Miro’ was sent to join him, and they were then able to take turns on duty and rest.

"When you’re on your own, there’s no one to cover you, so you don’t feel quite as confident. So it’s more reassuring when there are two of us," the soldier explained.

Whilst at the position, the soldier also replenished his arsenal by collecting weapons left behind by the Russians.

"Enemy weapons are now serving Ukraine," he noted.

The position was supplied via drones, which dropped water, food and other essentials to the soldiers.

Speaking about his family, the soldier described the Ukrainian people as his extended family: "I have a large family – it’s our Ukrainian people. So our family is Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

When asked about his plans for the future after the war, the soldier replied: "I’m no clairvoyant; I see things as they are. But I’ve still got to live to see that day."

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