FSB has announced arrest in Mordovia of group of Russians on suspicion of using SIM boxes "in interests of Ukrainian intelligence". VIDEO

The Russian FSB has announced the arrest in Mordovia of a group of Russian citizens suspected of facilitating the covert operation of SIM boxes, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including ‘Mediazona’, have reported this, citing the press service of the Russian FSB.

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According to the Russian security service, the detainees’ activities were allegedly coordinated by the Ukrainian security services via a Russian citizen whom the FSB describes as their agent.

The Russian side claims that this man supplied the other participants with ‘grey’ SIM cards and SIM boxes. Some of this equipment, according to the FSB, was in operation in Saransk.

A criminal case has been opened against the detainees under the article concerning the unlawful use of a subscriber terminal for traffic routing. The Russian national, whom the FSB describes as a Ukrainian intelligence agent, is also charged with "high treason".

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The FSB has released a video showing the arrests and searches. In the footage, one of the suspects explains that he found a job offer on Telegram. According to him, he was asked to call certain numbers and check the connection, and later he allegedly realised that he was working with a SIM box in this way.

The man also claims that he was later instructed to send the SIM box to another city, and that he was paid in dollars for the work.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the Russian FSB’s statements. There is no independent confirmation of the version put forward by the Russian security service.

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