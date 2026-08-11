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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Four artillery pieces and all-terrain vehicle: soldiers of 44th SAB are destroying Russian equipment in Huliaipole sector. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Danylo Apostol, operating in the Huliaipole sector, struck and destroyed a number of enemy weapons.

This was reported by the brigade’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The soldiers managed to hit: an all-terrain vehicle, a ‘D-20’ gun, a ‘Hyacinth’ gun and two ‘Msta-B’ guns

Read more: Soldiers from 44th Brigade destroyed five "Msta-B" howitzers in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

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elimination (7770) 44th Artillery Brigade (28)
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