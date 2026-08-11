Reusable WINFLY Spider interceptor drone with net gun unveiled in Ukraine: it can take down FPVs and Mavics. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company WINFLY has unveiled the WINFLY Spider, a reusable interceptor drone equipped with a net gun and designed to counter FPV drones, Mavics, fixed-wing drones and fibre-optic UAVs. After intercepting a target, the aircraft can return and be reused.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing manufacturer WINFLY, the new interceptor was developed on the basis of the WINFLY 10 Hunter drone.

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The base platform can operate at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres, reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, and has a stated flight range of more than 18 km. The drone can remain airborne for up to 25 minutes, while deployment of the system takes up to three minutes.

The target detection and identification range is up to 500 metres. The interceptor is available in daytime and night-time versions.

Instead of destroying its target by ramming it, the Spider is equipped with a KARAKURT-K2 net gun. The device weighs 210 grams, is made of high-strength aluminium and can operate at temperatures ranging from −20°C to +50°C.

The net gun has a stated firing range of up to 15 metres. The 3×3-metre net fully deploys within 3–5 metres after being fired.

According to WINFLY, the cost of firing one net is UAH 1,100. This method of interception prevents the drone from being lost each time it engages a target and allows it to return for subsequent missions.

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