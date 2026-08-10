F-Drones releases upgraded interceptor drone for jet-powered "Shaheds": LITAVR+ reaches speeds of over 400 km/h. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company F-Drones has unveiled an upgraded version of its LITAVR+ interceptor drone.

The new unmanned aerial vehicle was developed specifically to intercept high-speed jet-powered "Shaheds" and is already demonstrating successful results in real combat conditions.

F-Drones CEO Stanislav Khutor said this in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

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The base model of the LITAVR interceptor drone has long been used daily by the Ukrainian military to destroy enemy UAVs. However, the enemy’s deployment of jet-powered "Shaheds" required increasing the interceptor’s speed and improving its other tactical and technical specifications.

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According to Khutor, the LITAVR+ is an enhanced version of F-Drones’ main interceptor, reaching speeds of 400 km/h and even slightly higher. He detailed the UAV’s specifications:

"As before, it has many useful features: proprietary software, a special GPS-independent navigation system and a terminal guidance system for the target (the last mile) which allows the mission to be completed without pilot intervention. And, of course, remote-control technology that enables the pilot to operate the drone from virtually anywhere in the world."

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The F-Drones CEO confirmed that the LITAVR+ has successfully passed factory tests, is undergoing combat trials, and has already destroyed enemy jet-powered drones, as confirmed by video reports. The product is already available for order by the Ukrainian military.

It was previously reported that F-Drones became the first Ukrainian company to export 2,000 finished F10 FPV strike drones under the Drone Dominance project implemented for the US Department of War.

It was also reported that F-Drones had released the F-CAPTAIN middle-strike unmanned aerial system, which will enable the Ukrainian military to intensify strikes on Russian warehouses, air defence systems, command posts and other high-value enemy targets.