150 ’teachers’ for 50 children: private school headteachers detained in the Kyiv region over a deferral scheme. VIDEO

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme involving the illegal granting of deferrals from conscription through private educational institutions.

According to the investigation, only around 50 children were actually enrolled at four private lyceums in the region, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

At the same time, over 165 teachers were fictitiously employed at these institutions, 150 of whom were men of conscription age. These ‘teachers’ did not teach any lessons, had no teaching workload and did not even set foot in the school buildings.

In exchange for a certificate from the lyceum and a subsequent deferment from the Territorial Recruitment Centre and the Military Registration and Enlistment Office, the men paid the organisers US$10,000.

In addition to this one-off payment, the ‘teachers’ were required to pay a further US$1,000 each month, which the organisers claimed was to ‘cover tax costs’.

During the searches carried out, material evidence was seized: lists of ‘employees’, documents, computer equipment and large sums of cash. At just one of the addresses, investigators found US$52,850 and €10,000.

Five organisers of the scheme, including directors of private secondary schools, have been notified that they are under suspicion. They are currently in custody.

In addition, 21 men who had used the services of the bogus employment scheme have been charged. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers identifying all those who managed to obtain illegal deferrals through this scheme.

Watch more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: fires at logistics facilities still being extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS