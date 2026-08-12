Russian attack on Kyiv region: fires at logistics facilities still being extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of a Russian strike on logistics facilities in the Kyiv region.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, in the Brovary district, firefighters have already extinguished a fire at one location, while work continues at others.
The rescuers’ work is being complicated by repeated air-raid alerts. Because of the threat, personnel are forced to suspend firefighting operations and move to safe locations, returning to work once the all-clear is given.
Units of the State Emergency Service from the Kyiv region and Kyiv, as well as additional forces from other regions of Ukraine, are working at the sites. The information is being updated.
Firefighting
Background
It was previously reported that a fire broke out at warehouses in the Brovary district as a result of an enemy attack.
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