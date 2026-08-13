A ruscist filmed destroyed Russian equipment and the bodies of occupiers strewn across the road following a strike by Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots detected the invaders moving in vehicles during aerial reconnaissance and struck them.

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The footage shows that the burning UAZ Bukhanka vans had been transporting supplies to Russian troops at their positions.

The bodies of several eliminated motorcyclists who were travelling with the convoy during the attack can also be seen lying near the destroyed vehicles.

Watch more: Two air strikes on Russian UAV operators: targets hit in Oleshky and Radensk. VIDEO

Watch more: Two air strikes on Russian UAV operators: targets hit in Oleshky and Radensk. VIDEO