Ruscist films burning equipment and bodies of eliminated occupiers after strike by Defence Forces. VIDEO
A ruscist filmed destroyed Russian equipment and the bodies of occupiers strewn across the road following a strike by Ukraine’s Defence Forces.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots detected the invaders moving in vehicles during aerial reconnaissance and struck them.
The footage shows that the burning UAZ Bukhanka vans had been transporting supplies to Russian troops at their positions.
The bodies of several eliminated motorcyclists who were travelling with the convoy during the attack can also be seen lying near the destroyed vehicles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password