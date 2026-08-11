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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces fightings in Kherson region Air operations of AFU
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Two air strikes on Russian UAV operators: targets hit in Oleshky and Radensk. VIDEO

Fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out two precision air strikes on the deployment sites of Russian UAV operators on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was released by the 34th Separate Marine Brigade.

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The strikes targeted the deployment sites of Russian UAV operators in the temporarily occupied towns of Oleshky and Radensk. It was from these locations that Russian drone operators were conducting aerial reconnaissance and attacking Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region.

As a result of the precision strike, one of the buildings was destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.

Watch more: Using aerial reconnaissance coordinates provided by marines from 34th Brigade, Air Force destroyed command post for Russian UAV operators in Oleshky. VIDEO

Watch more: Marines from 34th Brigade have declared ’red zone’ for occupiers on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12268) elimination (7770) Oleshky (38) Air forces (2157) Kherson region (2803) Kherson district (648) The 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade (7) fighter jet (126)
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