Soldiers of 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade shot down 20 Russian "Molniya" missiles with 20 STING interceptors – without single miss. VIDEO
A unit of the 23rd ‘Khortytsia’ Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 20 enemy ‘Molniya’ UAVs during a single combat shift using anti-aircraft drones from Wild Hornets.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers reported that all 20 aerial targets were hit in succession, without a single miss.
The destroyed "Molniya" UAVs were heading to carry out attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, but thanks to their timely interception by the soldiers whilst still in flight, they were unable to reach their targets or strike the region.
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