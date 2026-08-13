National Guard soldier to be tried for collaborating with occupiers in captivity and aiding in torture of Ukrainian prisoners

A Ukrainian National Guard servicemember who was held captive by Russia collaborated with Russian officials, provided information about other prisoners of war, and facilitated their torture. He also agreed to join the Wagner Group, but did not have time to do so because he was returned to Ukraine during a prisoner exchange.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense Affairs in the Eastern Region

"The Donetsk Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense in the Eastern Region has filed an indictment with the court against a servicemember of one of the military units of the National Guard of Ukraine, who is charged with committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 431, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 7 of Article 111-1, Part 5 of Article 27, and Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

While in captivity, he collaborated with the occupiers

It has been established that during the period from September 2022 to October 18, 2024, while held captive on the territory of the Russian Federation, the defendant voluntarily cooperated with representatives of the aggressor state and provided them with information and false testimony regarding Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular servicemen of the Azov Special Forces Detachment.

Acting with the aim of obtaining privileges and lenient treatment from representatives of the Russian Federation, the defendant committed acts to the detriment of other prisoners of war. The information he provided was used by representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies and special services as a basis for inflicting physical violence, cruel treatment, and torture on Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, it has been established that the defendant voluntarily gave his consent to representatives of the aggressor state to join the Wagner Private Military Company and serve in the aggressor state’s armed forces, with the intention of subsequently participating in hostilities against Ukraine. He was unable to carry out his plan because he was returned to Ukrainian territory as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange.

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Returned to Ukraine as part of an exchange

After returning to Ukraine as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange in 2024, the defendant underwent medical treatment and rehabilitation and was assigned to continue his military service.

He assumed his official duties on January 20, 2026. Subsequently, servicemembers from the same unit of the National Guard of Ukraine—who had been held captive with him and were returned as part of a prisoner exchange—reported to the unit’s command and to operational staff of the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, Eastern Regional Directorate, regarding his possible collaboration with representatives of the aggressor state. Following an investigation, a criminal case was opened.

The defendant's actions have been classified as:

Article 15, Part 3, and Article 111-1, Part 7, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—an attempted but incomplete act of voluntary participation by a citizen of Ukraine in the armed forces of an aggressor state;

Section 431(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the commission by a military servicemember held captive of acts intended to harm other prisoners of war, with the aim of securing favorable treatment from the enemy;

Article 27, paragraph 5, and Article 127, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—torture, that is, the intentional infliction of severe physical and mental suffering on a person, committed with the aim of forcing that person to act against their will—including to obtain information or a confession—or to punish them for acts they have committed or are suspected of committing, motivated by national intolerance, as an accomplice.

At the prosecutor's request, the court ordered that the defendant be held in custody without the right to post bail.

10 years in prison

The defendant faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of more than 10 years, along with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Kramatorsk, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Main Directorate for External Counterintelligence, "East" Operational Directorate.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers tortured Ukrainian defender and "Azov" fighter Oleksandr Krokhmalyuk while he was in captivity. He joined "Azov" in 2016—a military medic and head of the medical service at the time of his capture. His body was returned to Ukraine in September 2025. A forensic medical examination determined the cause of death: fractured ribs and blunt trauma to the chest.