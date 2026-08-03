Lasar’s Group drone operators destroy Russian BM-27 Uragan, triggering powerful ammunition detonation in Novopavlivka sector. VIDEO

Strike drone operators from the National Guard of Ukraine’s Lasar’s Group destroyed a Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Novopavlivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian reconnaissance personnel had identified in advance the area where the occupiers had deployed MLRS firing positions, after which strike drone crews located the target and carried out precision strikes.

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The Russian BM-27 Uragan was fully loaded and moving into position to open fire. After being struck by two drones, the combat vehicle caught fire and its ammunition began detonating.

The released footage shows rockets shooting almost horizontally from the launch tubes during the explosions because the crew had not had time to deploy the system for firing.

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