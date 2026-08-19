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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ruscist films burning UAZ Bukhanka with eliminated sergeant major inside: "Sergeant major is still burning, it is impossible to retrieve him yet". VIDEO 18+

A ruscist filmed a burning UAZ Bukhanka with an eliminated Russian sergeant major inside.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier showed the aftermath of a Defence Forces strike on enemy equipment.

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In the footage, Russian soldiers add that it is not yet possible to retrieve the sergeant major because his body is still burning inside the vehicle.

"The sergeant major is still burning; it is impossible to retrieve him yet," the ruscist comments in the video.

Watch more: Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewers of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12328) elimination (7825) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3845) drones (5156)
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