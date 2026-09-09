Singer Kamenskykh explained her return to Russian: "My body doesn’t accept Ukrainian language; I developed cyst". VIDEO

Singer Nastia Kamenskykh, who was previously embroiled in a scandal with Oleksii Potapenko and has started speaking Russian again, explained that her body allegedly ‘does not accept’ the Ukrainian language.

She spoke about this in an interview with Russian journalist Katerina Gordeeva, according to Censor.NET.

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Justification

Kamenskykh stated that she had switched to Ukrainian and had spoken exclusively in that language for half a year.

"Can you imagine, I developed a cyst and lost my voice. I didn’t even know what to do, so I cancelled my concerts. I went to see a psychologist, and my psychologist told me: ‘ Go back to speaking Russian. Your body isn’t accepting this (the Ukrainian language — ed.).’ The issue here isn’t about who this language belongs to. It’s pure psychosomatics. I believe in psychosomatics. Everything that happens to us comes from the mind," she said.

Read more: Russia funded promotion of "Kivalov-Kolesnichenko language law" in order to completely supplant Ukrainian, - Schemes

Kamenskykh also stated that the language issue "has been taken to absurd extremes" and is being "manipulated to a great extent".

"Of course, Ukraine should 100 per cent speak Ukrainian, but I came to the conclusion at the time that I myself want to decide which language to speak and which language to sing in," added the singer.

What led up to this?

In 2023, Nastia Kamenskykh stated that she would never sing in Russian again, but later broke that promise.

In July 2026, Potap and Nastia Kamenskykh performed Russian-language hits at Laima Vaikule’s "Rendezvous" festival. In August, they posted a video on Instagram in which they mocked criticism of the Russian language in Ukraine and spoke of "freedom".

Read more: Russian language is no longer protected in Ukraine under European Charter: Zelenskyy has signed law