Trump promises $5,000 to every American if Republicans win election. VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he will pay every adult American $5,000 "Trump dividend" if the Republican Party retains control of Congress after the midterm elections in November.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The U.S. leader announced this proposal at the Republican Party’s midterm convention.

"However, it was not immediately clear how exactly these payments would work or whether they would be legal. There are about 270 million adult citizens in the U.S., so implementing this idea would cost approximately $1.35 trillion," journalists noted.

Reuters reports that it is unclear whether Trump’s speech will appeal to key undecided voters.

Read more: Trump is delighted by far-right AfD’s victory in German elections

Public opinion polls show that they are turning away from the Republican Party amid growing dissatisfaction with the cost of living and the war with Iran.

"The convention presented a tough choice in particular for Republicans facing difficult elections who may need to distance themselves from the president to broaden their appeal but cannot afford to alienate Trump's most committed supporters," the publication writes.

Read more: Trump did not rule out running for third presidential term: "It would be interesting"