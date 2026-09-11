About 45,000 Hasidim have already arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah: another 5,000 expected. VIDEO

Around 45,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already gathered in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. This year's number of pilgrims is the highest in recent years, and around 50,000 pilgrims are expected in the city overall.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Around another 5,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman before the celebration begins.

Thousands of Breslov Hasidim have already held a joint prayer for Ukraine in the city. At noon, the pilgrims stopped simultaneously and repeated the prayer broadcast over loudspeakers. One of the pilgrims said it is called Tikkun HaKlali.

Rosh Hashanah in 2026 begins on the evening of 11 September and will last until the evening of 13 September. Under the Jewish calendar, the year 5787 will begin.

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