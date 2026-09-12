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Attack on Odesa region: residential building destroyed in Chornomorsk, five people injured. VIDEO
In the early hours of 12 September, Russian forces attacked the centre of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region. Hits on a hotel and a house were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to rescue workers, one residential building was destroyed in the attack and three others were damaged. Five people were injured, including four children.
A gas pipe was damaged, causing a house to catch fire
A gas pipe was also damaged, causing a fire in a residential building.
Rescue workers saved people who were unable to move unaided due to their health conditions.
A hotel and cars were damaged
In addition, a hotel building housing a rehabilitation centre was damaged, as were cars parked nearby.
The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
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