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News Video Russia’s shadow fleet
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285 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" have been destroyed in Black and Azov Seas over past ten weeks, - Madiar. VIDEO

Operation ‘MoLoChKa’ by the Unmanned Systems Forces has now been underway for ten weeks. During this time, 285 vessels belonging to the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ have been struck in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar).

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He emphasised that the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait are effectively blocked to vessels of the "shadow fleet". In the northern and north-eastern parts of the Black Sea, navigation has also become more dangerous due to the actions of Ukrainian forces.

How many vessels were hit

According to the statistics provided:

  • July 2026 — 206+9 units;
  • August 2026 — 54 units;
  • 1–11 September 2026 — 16 units.

Madiar emphasises that Operation "MoLoChKa" is ongoing.

Watch more: 34 Russian energy facilities were struck by USF in occupied territories during first week of September, – Madyar. VIDEO

Author: 

Sea of Azov (178) Black Sea Fleet (211) The Black Sea (419) Robert Brovdi Madyar (151)
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