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News Video Destruction of Russian drones Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Paratroopers from 77th Brigade destroyed heavy Russian octocopter in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Forces destroyed a Russian octocopter in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy uses such drones to drop anti-tank mines and other munitions weighing over 20 kg onto Ukrainian positions.

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Octocopters have eight motors and are capable of carrying a significantly heavier payload than conventional FPV drones.

Destroying such a drone prevents it from being used to strike Ukrainian military positions.

The soldiers shared the video on their brigade’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ruscist loses control of car and ends his ride "with the wind in his hair" in ditch. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) elimination (8002) drones (5309) 77th SAB (47) Kharkiv region (1964) Kupiansk district (560)
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