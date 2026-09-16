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Ruscist loses control of car and ends his ride "with the wind in his hair" in ditch. VIDEO
A video posted online shows a ruscist filming himself as he boasts about his car, then loses control of it.
As Censor.NET reports, the occupier was filming while driving when he lost control and veered onto the roadside.
The invader’s ride "with the wind in his hair" ended in a ditch.
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