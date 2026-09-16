A video posted online shows a ruscist filming himself as he boasts about his car, then loses control of it.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupier was filming while driving when he lost control and veered onto the roadside.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The invader’s ride "with the wind in his hair" ended in a ditch.

See also: Four Ukrainian drones take turns attacking an occupier in an open field. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators from 411th ’Yastruby’ Regiment used STING interceptors to shoot down two Russian ’mother’ UAVs carrying drones on board. VIDEO