Occupier looks into Ukrainian drone’s camera, spreads his arms and meekly accepts death. VIDEO
Footage has appeared online showing another precise strike by Ukrainian drone operators.
As Censor.NET reports, the video captures the final seconds of a Russian occupier’s life after he realized that trying to evade the strike was futile.
Seeing the Ukrainian kamikaze drone, the Russian froze for several seconds, looked into its camera, spread his arms, and resignedly awaited the fatal strike. Moments later, the drone hit its target and eliminated the invader.
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