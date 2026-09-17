FP-2 strike drone hits building housing occupiers: "We’re leaving! Everything’s in haze! Let’s get out of here, f#ck, bitch!". VIDEO
A video has appeared online showing a Ukrainian attack on a location where Russian troops were stationed.
As Censor.NET reports, FP-2 strike drones delivered precise, devastating hits directly to the building where enemy personnel were sheltering.
A surviving occupier filmed the destruction of the enemy position from a front-row vantage point.
The FP-2 drone strikes damaged the building and caused casualties among Russian personnel.
"FP-2 strike drones thoroughly disinfected the building of parasites of the ‘Russian scum’ species," the authors of the post said of the strike.
Warning! Profanity!
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