ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12987 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 700 3

Two occupiers survive Ukrainian drone strike on dugout: "Whoa, f#ck!". VIDEO

A video filmed by an occupier during an attack by a Ukrainian drone has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupier filmed the moment an FPV drone hit a Russian dugout directly in the Donetsk region.

The footage shows the shelter filling with thick smoke and dust after the explosion and detonation of the drone’s warhead.

The occupiers inside the dugout survived.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Paratroopers from 77th Brigade destroyed heavy Russian octocopter in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12520) attack (1129) drones (5319)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 