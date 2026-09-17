Two occupiers survive Ukrainian drone strike on dugout: "Whoa, f#ck!". VIDEO
A video filmed by an occupier during an attack by a Ukrainian drone has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, the occupier filmed the moment an FPV drone hit a Russian dugout directly in the Donetsk region.
The footage shows the shelter filling with thick smoke and dust after the explosion and detonation of the drone’s warhead.
The occupiers inside the dugout survived.
Warning! Profanity!
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