Рубио выразил позицию Трампа своим заявлением о завершении войны в Украине, - CNN
Госсекретарь США Марко Рубио "доносил позицию президента Дональда Трампа" своими заявлениями о том, что США "пойдут дальше", если не удастся завершить российскую войну против Украины.
Об этом пишет CNN со ссылкой на источник, передает Цензор.НЕТ.
Характеризуя позицию администрации относительно состояния дел в конфликте, источник сообщил, что президент Дональд Трамп "не имеет безграничного терпения к тем, кто тянет время и играет в игры".
По словам собеседника CNN, Рубио своими заявлениями выразил "разочарование" президента США тем, что процесс мирного урегулирования сейчас не является "таким, как он думал".
Источник также указал на три встречи специального посланника Трампа Стива Уиткоффа с российским диктатором Владимиром Путиным, а также многочисленные встречи с президентом Украины Владимиром Зеленским для обсуждения прекращения войны.
"Пора становиться серьезными", - заявил собеседник.
Напомним, ранее государственный секретарь Марко Рубио сказал, что если усилия США остановить войну в Украине провалятся в течение нескольких дней, то Трампу скажут, что переговоры больше не являются жизнеспособным вариантом.
Просто там ще не встиг повні штані накласти, багато місця лишається.
Україна готова без передумов припинити вогонь, росія прямо каже ні, але трамп замість визнання очевидного, виправдовує росіян і тягне час...
Трамп і його камарілья очікували, що Україна "бирєнько" здасться, піде на всі хотілки йухла/вітькоффа, і перестане бути для рудого "подразнювальним фактором".
Але для камарільї щось пішло не за планом.
залишилось з'ясувати: києву чи москві?
бо, тегеран, так і не дочекався.
А ставати серйозними - це про кого?
Хтось обіцяв пекельні санкціїї рашці в разі чого.
тобто штати знімають з себе роль посередника в переговорах.
Тобто СШП просто виконали вимогу ху-йла. Але ще й з понтом обіссяної гієни...
P.S. pope's religion is **********, he may have fooled you, but it doesn't change the facts.
No, Trump did not build his campaign around Ukraine. He built it on fanning voters' discontent with their miserable lives and directing it at his political rivals. This is what politicians do. They manipulate and lie, all the time. He did use Ukraine in the process, but at no point was it among the key issues. His voters simply do not care, it is too far away. They just love hearing their candidate speak forcefully - I'll do this, I'll end that. Sounds great, and there is no responsibility. No one was going to hold him accountable, and he knew that. It is actually surprising that they tried doing something instead of sweeping it under the rug immediately after taking office. Trump does not like wars, he ********* does not. He thinks it is waste of human life and money. But, ultimately, it is not his problem and he cannot hold back Ukrainian resolve to destroy its enemy.
If you go on a tour and in every single town use "I will end this war in 24 hours", and someone counted 94 campaign speeches like that, then yes, you are building your campaign, but not on Ukraine per se, rather on pretend image of a great negotiator, the god, the son, the holy spirit, alpha, omega, whathaveya.
Because trump doesn't give a flying fuck about any war, Ukraine, Israel, russia, Greenland, Canada, America, even fucking baron six feet nine inches tall. The only thing that matters to him is his own idea of his image that exists in his mind only. Everything else is the means to maintain that godlike image of his hol(e)iness.
There's no such thing as better or worse nations. There's individuals that know exactly what to say and when to say it to rise to that status within a certain nation. Or somehow an odd wild guess gets them there. Whether they are gifted leaders or talented manipulators or living Gods like Trumpus the Greatust.
But you do realize that the fact most people don't get your sarcasm in most cases works both ways, right? As in for the most part they react to a misinterpreted statement of yours causing you to misinterpret the reason of such their behavior. You don't seem like a troll and I never actually saw you insult anyone. I prefer to look at your messages as attempts to deliver an alternative perspective, albeit vain far too often. "la voix de la raison," so to speak. Because I also never saw you post anything in the non-American-related threads. But then again, I didn't see all your postings. I wanted to ask why you post the things you post here just some few sentences back, but none of possible answers would change anything, so, don't mind me. I just like sarcastic takes on modern American politics better than that other stuff.
<<end of the feedback you never asked for>>
I don't think he's idiot in everything. But if he thinks tariffs are paid by the governments of the exporter countries while having access to best economists in the world and at the same time prefers advice from navarro's anagram fake bullshit made up expert? I believe it's called imbecile by choice. He fits the Dunning-Kruger effect definition, though, where all that is concerned.
Not an idiot in: immigration, gender and racial politics, some other less relevant stuff.
Not a russian asset? IDK, didn't hold the candle, but no russian asset would do more for whitewashing russia than trump already did. 20,000+ Ukrainian kids kidnapped by russia he only found out recently about not as bad to him as a hundred Israeli hostages. Fuck, I don't really think mentioning tens of thousands civilians who were killed would mean anything to him.
And that whining and bitching about sleepy Joe Biden? What, fucking and getting it over with is suddenly not an option? Looks like pathetic "can't get over his ex" scenario. Get a room already!
And don't forget transgender mice instead of transgenic, because some people do think he can't read.
So, bitter, petty, jealous, limited, greedy, imbecile in anything economic, chauvinist, blowhard, and much much more, but not an idiot! Makes him probably a good politician. Unless his fight against deepstate dismantles FBI and kash patel instead of preventing trump assasination is overwhelmed with witch hunt. In that scenario, a dead idiot ex-politician plus all mentioned above.
Боже-боже. Одні за Васю Глобородька голсують, другі за вялічіє Амерікососії. Колись я думав що інтернет зробить людствл розумним. А виявилося що наше майбутнє - Ідіократія. Це в кращому разі, якщо станеться диво і ядерної війни не станеться.
- не може бути ...?!
Якщо,при тому,зешобла розв'язала проти Трампа брехливу істерію,а йому доповідають і посольство в Києві,і спецслужби,то дійсно, терпіння його не безмежне.А ще, команда мудаків запустила в інтернеті ролик,де слуга лупцює доні в його овальному,при ноль можливостях слуги в реалі.
А готують нам всім диктатуру,на чолі вже з ермаком,в випадку,якщо переговори про закінчення війни,зусиллями кремля і зешобли,зайдуть в тупік.
На виборах "взійде" ермак, а допоможуть йому також росіяни,поступившись в чомусь на війні,за участі лише ермака,плюс шалена фальсифікація.А-ля лукашенко такий собі вийде,при підтримці знову ж таки надуреного населення.
Ось,що світить країні підтримка зе проти амер.президента.