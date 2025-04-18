РУС
8 164 49

Рубио выразил позицию Трампа своим заявлением о завершении войны в Украине, - CNN

Государственный секретарь США Марко Рубио

Госсекретарь США Марко Рубио "доносил позицию президента Дональда Трампа" своими заявлениями о том, что США "пойдут дальше", если не удастся завершить российскую войну против Украины.

Об этом пишет CNN со ссылкой на источник, передает Цензор.НЕТ.

Характеризуя позицию администрации относительно состояния дел в конфликте, источник сообщил, что президент Дональд Трамп "не имеет безграничного терпения к тем, кто тянет время и играет в игры".

По словам собеседника CNN, Рубио своими заявлениями выразил "разочарование" президента США тем, что процесс мирного урегулирования сейчас не является "таким, как он думал".

Читайте также на "Цензор.НЕТ": США представили план "мирного соглашения" в войне РФ против Украины, - Bloomberg

Источник также указал на три встречи специального посланника Трампа Стива Уиткоффа с российским диктатором Владимиром Путиным, а также многочисленные встречи с президентом Украины Владимиром Зеленским для обсуждения прекращения войны.

"Пора становиться серьезными", - заявил собеседник.

Напомним, ранее государственный секретарь Марко Рубио сказал, что если усилия США остановить войну в Украине провалятся в течение нескольких дней, то Трампу скажут, что переговоры больше не являются жизнеспособным вариантом.

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Трампа никогда не интересовала Украина, ни жизнь украинцев, ни поддержание международного порядка, - чешский евродепутат Фарский

Автор: 

+16
Зараз і в штатах, і в Україні державний устрій має назву какістократія.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:14
+14
Про "час ставати серйозними" і "досить грати в ігри" - чому трамп і ко ніколи не уточнюють, до кого вони звертаються?

Україна готова без передумов припинити вогонь, росія прямо каже ні, але трамп замість визнання очевидного, виправдовує росіян і тягне час...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:15
+11
За руським корабльом.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:17
Зараз і в штатах, і в Україні державний устрій має назву какістократія.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:14 Ответить
а у )(уйлобульбашів і )(уйлокассапів аристократія ? 🧐👀
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:25 Ответить
У них абсолютна монархія.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:53 Ответить
В нас насправді теж, як втім в США із приходом Трампа. Криптомонархія.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:13 Ответить
Підуть далі, це куди?
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:15 Ответить
За руським корабльом.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:17 Ответить
З Китаєм торгово воювати.
Просто там ще не встиг повні штані накласти, багато місця лишається.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:28 Ответить
зіллються
показать весь комментарий
19.04.2025 00:16 Ответить
"Руб і О" - ця контора вже задовбала із 20 січня!!! Одні слова...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:15 Ответить
Про "час ставати серйозними" і "досить грати в ігри" - чому трамп і ко ніколи не уточнюють, до кого вони звертаються?

Україна готова без передумов припинити вогонь, росія прямо каже ні, але трамп замість визнання очевидного, виправдовує росіян і тягне час...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:15 Ответить
До України, звичайно.

Трамп і його камарілья очікували, що Україна "бирєнько" здасться, піде на всі хотілки йухла/вітькоффа, і перестане бути для рудого "подразнювальним фактором".

Але для камарільї щось пішло не за планом.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:25 Ответить
Тобто ЗНИКНЕ з карти світу.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:37 Ответить
До себе. Чи вони серйозні та не граються?
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:14 Ответить
тобто, чекати на ракетну атаку від сша?
залишилось з'ясувати: києву чи москві?
бо, тегеран, так і не дочекався.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:19 Ответить
Як Тегеран не дочекався, то і ніхто не дочекається...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:04 Ответить
терпилы в Белом доме, им водят по губам, а они ... все ждут
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:27 Ответить
Терпіли це ви. Вам водять вже шість років...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:42 Ответить
Хто там що думав?
А ставати серйозними - це про кого?
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:28 Ответить
"не має безмежного терпіння"
Хтось обіцяв пекельні санкціїї рашці в разі чого.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:30 Ответить
Руде тріпло та опущене сцикло звалило з Афганістану і те саме робе з Україною. Але якого х*я Україна з ними має намір підписати економічну угоду про рабство?!?
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:31 Ответить
Нет у Трампа никакой позиции, у него семь пятниц на неделе, Трамп напоминает деревенского дурачка бегающего по деревне и говорящего со всеми и обо всём, с собаками о погоде, с птицами о политике, с коровами о математике и т.д., короче хвора людина той Трамп.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:33 Ответить
викликайте Освальда!
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:52 Ответить
Трамп і є "нежиттєздатний варіант" ні для Америки ні Світу. Просуває мир, але "узькій мір" кремлівського тероризму.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:33 Ответить
щодо підуть далі, то сказано було десь так - якщо мир неможливо досягти, то Трамп має «важливіші справи"
тобто штати знімають з себе роль посередника в переговорах.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:36 Ответить
Повторюсь, штати завжди зраджували...: Корея, Вьетнам, Афганістан, Ірак, Сирія, Україна, а при гарячому розвитку кинуть і тайваньців, і евреїв !! Тож вірити їм нема ніякого сенсу!
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:38 Ответить
Кацапи якраз того й вимагали останні три роки, щоб СШП припинили допомогу Україні - пішли далі.
Тобто СШП просто виконали вимогу ху-йла. Але ще й з понтом обіссяної гієни...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:39 Ответить
There is no point trying to be more Catholic than the Pope. Everyone is free to pursue their own solutions on their own dime.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:42 Ответить
Незрозуміло що ти хотів сказати але про всяк випадок іди нах, разом з Рубіо та Трампом...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:49 Ответить
That's basically the plan. So you should be happy.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:55 Ответить
Redheaded cocksucker built his entire campaign around ending the war in 24 hours. What's he gonna do, get back to sucking his own? His only solution is in ******'s balls, and he's gay as hell for ******'s cock.
P.S. pope's religion is **********, he may have fooled you, but it doesn't change the facts.
P.S. pope's religion is **********, he may have fooled you, but it doesn't change the facts.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:00 Ответить
It intrigues me why you guys talk so much about cocks, balls, sucking, and all things homosexual. This is not how world leaders interact, disappointing as it may sound to you.

No, Trump did not build his campaign around Ukraine. He built it on fanning voters' discontent with their miserable lives and directing it at his political rivals. This is what politicians do. They manipulate and lie, all the time. He did use Ukraine in the process, but at no point was it among the key issues. His voters simply do not care, it is too far away. They just love hearing their candidate speak forcefully - I'll do this, I'll end that. Sounds great, and there is no responsibility. No one was going to hold him accountable, and he knew that. It is actually surprising that they tried doing something instead of sweeping it under the rug immediately after taking office. Trump does not like wars, he ********* does not. He thinks it is waste of human life and money. But, ultimately, it is not his problem and he cannot hold back Ukrainian resolve to destroy its enemy.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:03 Ответить
It's an entirely American expression "A sucks ass/balls/cocks". I never heard anything like that in the UK TV shows or any other country's. And there's precisely zero homosexuality in it. The play on words I used, however, was neutral.
If you go on a tour and in every single town use "I will end this war in 24 hours", and someone counted 94 campaign speeches like that, then yes, you are building your campaign, but not on Ukraine per se, rather on pretend image of a great negotiator, the god, the son, the holy spirit, alpha, omega, whathaveya.
Because trump doesn't give a flying fuck about any war, Ukraine, Israel, russia, Greenland, Canada, America, even fucking baron six feet nine inches tall. The only thing that matters to him is his own idea of his image that exists in his mind only. Everything else is the means to maintain that godlike image of his hol(e)iness.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:24 Ответить
Well, yeah. What is amazing is how much Trump's ways resonate with tens of millions of Americans. To them, he is god. They have found their identity in him, and happily so,
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:45 Ответить
To be fair, there's got to be some sort of a threshold, specific to a particular nation, after which god status materializes, making the individual in question one. Say, if 50 million Americans see him as god, he is exactly that.. until he isn't because just one has just got disillusioned and it's 49,999,999 now - just below that threshold.
There's no such thing as better or worse nations. There's individuals that know exactly what to say and when to say it to rise to that status within a certain nation. Or somehow an odd wild guess gets them there. Whether they are gifted leaders or talented manipulators or living Gods like Trumpus the Greatust.
But you do realize that the fact most people don't get your sarcasm in most cases works both ways, right? As in for the most part they react to a misinterpreted statement of yours causing you to misinterpret the reason of such their behavior. You don't seem like a troll and I never actually saw you insult anyone. I prefer to look at your messages as attempts to deliver an alternative perspective, albeit vain far too often. "la voix de la raison," so to speak. Because I also never saw you post anything in the non-American-related threads. But then again, I didn't see all your postings. I wanted to ask why you post the things you post here just some few sentences back, but none of possible answers would change anything, so, don't mind me. I just like sarcastic takes on modern American politics better than that other stuff.
<<end of the feedback you never asked for>>
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 23:01 Ответить
Erlich, I am not trying to be sarcastic, not really. I understand that people need to vent, and Trump-bashing is a way to relieve oneself emotionally. But emotions is one thing, and reality another. And the reality is complex. Trump may have a vocabulary of 300 words, but he is not an idiot, far from it, he just staged one of the most remarkable political victories in
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 23:40 Ответить
зброю поверніть, що ви забрали. Піндоські бл*ді
показать весь комментарий
19.04.2025 00:23 Ответить
Oh, I just remember one thing you said about Trump's mad skills of redefining previously set and declared goals. Where he pretends he never wanted the thing that he just found out he won't get. Sarcasm? Could be. Or simply a politician definition.
I don't think he's idiot in everything. But if he thinks tariffs are paid by the governments of the exporter countries while having access to best economists in the world and at the same time prefers advice from navarro's anagram fake bullshit made up expert? I believe it's called imbecile by choice. He fits the Dunning-Kruger effect definition, though, where all that is concerned.
Not an idiot in: immigration, gender and racial politics, some other less relevant stuff.
Not a russian asset? IDK, didn't hold the candle, but no russian asset would do more for whitewashing russia than trump already did. 20,000+ Ukrainian kids kidnapped by russia he only found out recently about not as bad to him as a hundred Israeli hostages. Fuck, I don't really think mentioning tens of thousands civilians who were killed would mean anything to him.
And that whining and bitching about sleepy Joe Biden? What, fucking and getting it over with is suddenly not an option? Looks like pathetic "can't get over his ex" scenario. Get a room already!
And don't forget transgender mice instead of transgenic, because some people do think he can't read.
So, bitter, petty, jealous, limited, greedy, imbecile in anything economic, chauvinist, blowhard, and much much more, but not an idiot! Makes him probably a good politician. Unless his fight against deepstate dismantles FBI and kash patel instead of preventing trump assasination is overwhelmed with witch hunt. In that scenario, a dead idiot ex-politician plus all mentioned above.
показать весь комментарий
19.04.2025 01:19 Ответить
Амеріка грейт егейн )))
Боже-боже. Одні за Васю Глобородька голсують, другі за вялічіє Амерікососії. Колись я думав що інтернет зробить людствл розумним. А виявилося що наше майбутнє - Ідіократія. Це в кращому разі, якщо станеться диво і ядерної війни не станеться.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 19:59 Ответить
"...процес мирного врегулювання нині не є "таким, як він думав" Джерело: https://censor.net/ua/n3547611
- не може бути ...?!
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:00 Ответить
Ху@ло заявил что агент Краснов работает хорошо
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:01 Ответить
в яку ***** сторону тільки підуть?
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:08 Ответить
Навіть як що в ніяку, то це вже на бік кацапів.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:13 Ответить
Обіссяна вонюча мразота...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:18 Ответить
Треба розуміти,що амер.президент запропонував себе,як посередник у російсько-українській війні,а не як світовий жандарм: на роль світового жандарма,при наявності ядерної зброї у багатьох країнах світу,в т.ч.тоталітарних,ніяка країна не може претендувати.
Якщо,при тому,зешобла розв'язала проти Трампа брехливу істерію,а йому доповідають і посольство в Києві,і спецслужби,то дійсно, терпіння його не безмежне.А ще, команда мудаків запустила в інтернеті ролик,де слуга лупцює доні в його овальному,при ноль можливостях слуги в реалі.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 20:19 Ответить
Сначала команда мудаков в оРальном кабинете унизила Украину в лице её хоть и ***********,но президента...
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:06 Ответить
Відео є в інтернеті,що відбувалось в Овальному.Ніякого приниження України там не відбулось,просто поставили на місце актора в ролі президента,який почав втрачати контроль над собою.
А готують нам всім диктатуру,на чолі вже з ермаком,в випадку,якщо переговори про закінчення війни,зусиллями кремля і зешобли,зайдуть в тупік.
На виборах "взійде" ермак, а допоможуть йому також росіяни,поступившись в чомусь на війні,за участі лише ермака,плюс шалена фальсифікація.А-ля лукашенко такий собі вийде,при підтримці знову ж таки надуреного населення.
Ось,що світить країні підтримка зе проти амер.президента.
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:24 Ответить
Понял что Нобельку ему не видать , как своих Ушей. Ухо тебе от селеди , а не Нобель ,Трумп. СЛАВА УКРАИНЕ!
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 21:37 Ответить
Не «підуть далі» а «відступлять назад»
показать весь комментарий
18.04.2025 23:58 Ответить
Трамп не перший хто думав, що як прийде до влади, то одним помахом руки зможе зупинити війну, адже можна "сесть пагаварить и сайтись пасерединє".
показать весь комментарий
19.04.2025 11:58 Ответить
 
 