Klitschko dismisses Slonchak as deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has dismissed Volodymyr Slonchak as deputy chairman of Kyiv City State Administration due to an attack on a police officer.

Klitschko said this at a briefing on Monday, April 27.

"I have dismissed Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Volodymyr Slonchak. I think you saw in the news what happened late last night. I will not allow discrediting the city authorities and, first of all, those who represent them. I apologize to law enforcers, residents of Kyiv, for such a bad behaviour of a deputy chairman of KCSA," Klitschko said.

He said that Slonchak should be held accountable for his actions.

It was reported earlier that Slonchak had been detained for assaulting a police officer in the centre of Kyiv on April 26.

Kyiv police investigators launched a pretrial investigation into the incident.

Slonchak was appointed deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration in December 2018. Prior to that, he held the post of head of the legal support department at Kyiv City Council's secretariat.