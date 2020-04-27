Government to consider possible reopening of farmers’ markets – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers will consider the issue of resuming the operation of some farmers’ markets in Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"On Wednesday, the Cabinet will consider the issue of resuming the operation of some food markets. This was made possible as the Health Ministry and the Economy Ministry had developed relevant work criteria and a control algorithm," the prime minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, it concerns the opening of more than 280 farmers’ markets around Ukraine, which will be able to function if they follow strict sanitary standards.

At the same time, the prime minister has said he does not rule out that this list may be expanded if other markets are able to provide proper working conditions.