Ukraine confirms 9,410 coronavirus cases

Ukraine confirmed 9,410 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of April 28, including 401 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,410 people have fallen ill since the start of pandemic. Of whom, there are 639 children and 1,843 healthcare workers," the health minister said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Stepanov added that over the past 24 hours, 401 people contracted COVID-19, including 25 children and 94 healthcare workers.

Read more: Kyiv authorities have their own plan of lockdown easing, - mayor

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine recorded 19 lethal cases, most of which were accompanied by chronic diseases, 128 people recovered.