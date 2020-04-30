Ukraine reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 10,406

Ukraine recorded 10,406 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of April 30, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported be Censor.NET.

"Some 10,406 people have fallen ill since the start of pandemic, including 717 children and 2,663 healthcare workers," the health minister said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Stepanov added that 540 people contracted COVID-19 in the past day, including 45 children and 87 medics. Some 121 people were hospitalized, 11 people died, most of them had chronic diseases.

Since the start of pandemic, 1,238 people in Ukraine have recovered from the disease, 261 people have died.