Ukraine reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 12,331

Ukraine recorded 12,331 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 4, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 418 persons have fallen ill over the past day, including 26 children and 62 healthcare workers. Some 97 persons have been taken to hospitals. Unfortunately, 15 lethal cases have been recorded. Most of those people had concurrent diseases. At the same time, 72 patients have recovered," the health minister said at a briefing on May 4.

Since the start of pandemic, 1,619 people in Ukraine have recovered from the disease, 303 people have died.

Read more: 146 Ukrainians leave France on special flights

Stepanov added that the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the previous day was recorded in Chernivtsi region (69), Kyiv region (69) and Lviv region (33).