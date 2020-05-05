Ukraine reports 12,697 coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 12,697 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of May 5, including 366 new cases in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A total of 366 people fell ill over the past 24 hours. [...] In total, 12,697 people, including 881 children and 2,479 health workers, fell ill during the entire period of the pandemic," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, May 5.

A total of 1,875 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, and 316 people have died.

According to Stepanov, 5,307 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (61), Odesa region (42), and Kyiv (48).