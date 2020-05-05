Three food markets reopened in Kyiv - Klitschko

Kyiv city has reopened three food markets, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on social media.

"Three markets have reopened in the capital today: ‘Demiivskyi’ in Holosiivskyi district, ‘Mayak’ in Desnianskyi district and ‘Bazar at Lisova’. ‘Volodymyrskyi’ and ‘Pecherskyi’ markets are to reopen tomorrow. I call on Kyiv residents to follow safety rules in the markets, which includes distance, masks, gloves, and disinfectants," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 5, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Klitschko stressed that the food markets had actively prepared and fulfilled all the necessary conditions for work in the current epidemiological situation. Other food markets will reopen gradually.

As reported, Kyiv city reported 1,583 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 5.