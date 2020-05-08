Ukraine reports 14,195 cases of COVID-19

Ukraine recorded 14,195 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 8, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 504 persons have fallen ill over the past day… During the entire period of the pandemic, 14,195 people fell ill, including 977 children and 2,758 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 8.

According to him, 44 children and 98 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 21 deaths related to the coronavirus and 310 cases of recovery in the past day.

In total, 2,706 people in Ukraine have recovered and 361 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Stepanov added that 7,763 PCR tests were conducted in the previous day.

Lviv, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia regions and Kyiv city have reported the largest number of coronavirus cases over the past.