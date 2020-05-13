ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
7 860 26

Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22

The Kyiv City State Administration is planning to resume the operation of the public transport after May 22.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing.

Klitschko noted that on May 12, 30 additional units of transport resumed their operation.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said he would insist and would not allow resumption of the operation of the public transport, as it would make the undertaken quarantine measures useless.

