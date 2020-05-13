Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22
The Kyiv City State Administration is planning to resume the operation of the public transport after May 22.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing.
Klitschko noted that on May 12, 30 additional units of transport resumed their operation.
Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said he would insist and would not allow resumption of the operation of the public transport, as it would make the undertaken quarantine measures useless.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password